SA to play Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2020 Davis Cup playoff

The tie will be played on 6-7 March 2020 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2020 Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoffs.

This follows Team South Africa's recent 4-1 win over Bulgaria in Cape Town last month when the side was promoted to World Group 1.

The International Tennis Federation has introduced a global format for Davis Cup Group I and Group II in 2020.

The draws for the World Group I Playoffs and World Group II Playoffs saw teams from Pot B drawn against teams from Pot A.

