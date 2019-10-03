SA debt-to-GDP could reach 95% by 2024, IIF says
The report echoes a warning on Tuesday by the central bank about ballooning government debt, which has doubled from less than 30% of GDP before the 2008 global financial crisis to nearly 60%.
JOHANNESBURG - The country's public debt could rise as high as 95% of gross domestic product by 2024 if the government doesn’t restructure the state-run utility Eskom and implement a workable growth plan, the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
The report, released late on Wednesday, echoes a warning on Tuesday by the central bank about ballooning government debt, which has doubled from less than 30% of GDP before the 2008 global financial crisis to nearly 60%.
The 95% estimate is the worst of four outlooks the IIF report laid out. But even its baseline case shows debt rising to 70% of GDP, according to the IIF, a trade group of financial institutions that tracks market conditions worldwide.
“South Africa’s debt sustainability is increasingly in question,” the IIF said in its report.
The South African economy expanded 0.8% in 2018, and in February the National Treasury said it expected 1.5% growth in 2019.
The treasury has since warned it would probably have to lower that forecast, especially after it granted Eskom a 59 billion-rand, two-year bailout package. The debt-laden utility supplies 90% of the country’s electricity, but it was forced to cut power this year.
The IIF said a proposed plan to shift Eskom’s debt to the government would add 6 percentage points to South Africa’s sovereign debt. Further blackouts that dragged growth into contraction in the first quarter could not be ruled out, it said.
“The key for an improvement of the situation is the implementation of the national growth plan and Eskom restructuring blueprint. Investors and rating agencies will follow the October and February budget announcements closely.”
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual to defend R250m damages claim lodged by Moyo
-
Private security unions head to CCMA in salary dispute
-
More SOEs, govt depts fail to submit financial statements to Parly
-
Discovery targets mental health with rewards plan
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
SABC appoints Ian Plaatjes as new COO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.