Mogoeng: SA courts struggling to deal with ever-increasing workload
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that according to the judiciary’s annual report, several courts were under extreme pressure because of the high volume of cases.
JOHANNESBURG - Some high courts have not met their targets. That's a finding in the judiciary's annual report released by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
He said several courts were under extreme pressure because of the high volume of cases.
According to the judiciary’s annual report, high courts have only finalised 55% of criminal matters, while only 54% of civil matters were completed between April last year and March this year.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the courts did not have the capacity to deal with the high volumes.
“The challenges experienced by the judiciary in this regard is due to the ever-increasing workload.”
The Constitutional Court has also not met its target to conclude 80% of cases, coming short at 76%.
Mogoeng has questioned whether more judges should be roped in.
“Some people said no, it won’t work. Others have said we need to match the Constitutional Court with the Supreme Court because the judges earn the same salaries.”
Meanwhile, the Competition Appeal Court was also found to be lagging far behind on its target to finalise 90% of its cases. It managed to reach just 57%.
READ: Judiciary Annual Performance Report 2018/2019
Judiciary Report 2018 - 2019 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Local
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
-
Victims of Crime Survey: Street robberies on the increase in SA
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Public Sector Wage Bill can be reduced without job loses, says Mchunu
-
Nathi Mthethwa to sue for defamation after being implicated at Zondo inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.