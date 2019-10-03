Mogoeng: SA courts struggling to deal with ever-increasing workload

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that according to the judiciary’s annual report, several courts were under extreme pressure because of the high volume of cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Some high courts have not met their targets. That's a finding in the judiciary's annual report released by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

He said several courts were under extreme pressure because of the high volume of cases.

According to the judiciary’s annual report, high courts have only finalised 55% of criminal matters, while only 54% of civil matters were completed between April last year and March this year.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the courts did not have the capacity to deal with the high volumes.

“The challenges experienced by the judiciary in this regard is due to the ever-increasing workload.”

The Constitutional Court has also not met its target to conclude 80% of cases, coming short at 76%.

Mogoeng has questioned whether more judges should be roped in.

“Some people said no, it won’t work. Others have said we need to match the Constitutional Court with the Supreme Court because the judges earn the same salaries.”

Meanwhile, the Competition Appeal Court was also found to be lagging far behind on its target to finalise 90% of its cases. It managed to reach just 57%.

Judiciary Report 2018 - 2019 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd