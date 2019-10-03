Ramaphosa, Buhari say lawlessness in SA, Nigeria won't be tolerated

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, have told their citizens to respect the countries they live and do business in.

PRETORIA - The presidents of Nigeria and South Africa on Thursday said they agreed that lawlessness in both countries should not be tolerated.

They have agreed to set up early warning mechanisms to avoid a repeat of the recent violence.

Ramaphosa said the recent violence was regrettable and the perpetrators would face the full might of the law.

“Nigerians in South Africa must obey the law. South Africans in Nigeria must obey the law.”

Buhari also agreed: “If you do anything outside people’s understanding and agreement, they will eventually not accept it.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa would ensure that all those who perpetrated the violence were prosecuted regardless of nationality.