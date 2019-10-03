Ramaphosa, Buhari say lawlessness in SA, Nigeria won't be tolerated

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa, Buhari say lawlessness in SA, Nigeria won't be tolerated

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, have told their citizens to respect the countries they live and do business in.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa issue statements during a state visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa issue statements during a state visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
8 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The presidents of Nigeria and South Africa on Thursday said they agreed that lawlessness in both countries should not be tolerated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, have told their citizens to respect the countries they live and do business in.

They have agreed to set up early warning mechanisms to avoid a repeat of the recent violence.

Ramaphosa said the recent violence was regrettable and the perpetrators would face the full might of the law.

“Nigerians in South Africa must obey the law. South Africans in Nigeria must obey the law.”

Buhari also agreed: “If you do anything outside people’s understanding and agreement, they will eventually not accept it.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa would ensure that all those who perpetrated the violence were prosecuted regardless of nationality.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA