Ramaphosa, Buhari want 'equitable' representation of Africa at UN
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the UN must reflect the crucial role that the continent plays in global politics and the economy.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for the United Nations (UN) to have a better and more equitable representation of Africa.
The two presidents concluded talks on relations governed by their bilateral commission for cooperation.
Ramaphosa said the UN must reflect the crucial role that the continent plays in global politics and the economy.
South Africa is currently occupying the rotating non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council and Ramaphosa said that’s not enough.
“It is not acceptable that the United Nations Security Council is just a club for a few countries and it’s not representative. We want representativity, we want Africa to be represented. There should be an equitable representation.”
South Africa and Nigeria have agreed to jointly promote peace on the continent and multilateralism globally.
