Ramaphosa, Buhari want 'equitable' representation of Africa at UN

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa, Buhari want 'equitable' representation of Africa at UN

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the UN must reflect the crucial role that the continent plays in global politics and the economy.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday, 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
42 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for the United Nations (UN) to have a better and more equitable representation of Africa.

The two presidents concluded talks on relations governed by their bilateral commission for cooperation.

Ramaphosa said the UN must reflect the crucial role that the continent plays in global politics and the economy.

South Africa is currently occupying the rotating non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council and Ramaphosa said that’s not enough.

“It is not acceptable that the United Nations Security Council is just a club for a few countries and it’s not representative. We want representativity, we want Africa to be represented. There should be an equitable representation.”

South Africa and Nigeria have agreed to jointly promote peace on the continent and multilateralism globally.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA