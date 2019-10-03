Private security industry unions head to CCMA in salary dispute

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Private security industry unions head to CCMA in salary dispute

Nine unions are locked in compulsory mediation with security company bosses in the sector’s bargaining council this week.

Hundreds of security officers march to the Gauteng Provincial Community Safety MECs office’s in Johannesburg CBD on 12 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Hundreds of security officers march to the Gauteng Provincial Community Safety MECs office’s in Johannesburg CBD on 12 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade unions in the private security industry are headed to the CCMA to declare a dispute following the collapse of talks with employers.

Nine unions are locked in compulsory mediation with security company bosses in the sector’s bargaining council this week.

But after failing to reach an agreement, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they had no option but to escalate matters.

“If that process fails, then we will be issued with a strike certificate so that we can take the workers to the streets.”

Sabela also explained that there was still a big gap between the offers being made by employers and workers’ demands.

“For a grade C officer, who is the lowest paid, we wanted a minimum of R7,500, R8,000 for grade B and R8,500 for grade A officers.”

The last time the private security sector failed to settle wage negotiations amicably in 2006, workers embarked on a three month strike that claimed dozens of lives.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA