Private security industry unions head to CCMA in salary dispute
Nine unions are locked in compulsory mediation with security company bosses in the sector’s bargaining council this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade unions in the private security industry are headed to the CCMA to declare a dispute following the collapse of talks with employers.
But after failing to reach an agreement, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said they had no option but to escalate matters.
“If that process fails, then we will be issued with a strike certificate so that we can take the workers to the streets.”
Sabela also explained that there was still a big gap between the offers being made by employers and workers’ demands.
“For a grade C officer, who is the lowest paid, we wanted a minimum of R7,500, R8,000 for grade B and R8,500 for grade A officers.”
The last time the private security sector failed to settle wage negotiations amicably in 2006, workers embarked on a three month strike that claimed dozens of lives.
