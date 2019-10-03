View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: Xenophobic violence doesn't represent values of SA or Nigeria

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria would enhance the cohesion between the two nations following violent attacks in both countries.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 3 October 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa and Nigeria would enhance the cohesion between the two nations following violent attacks in both countries.

Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari held bilateral talks in Pretoria on Friday.

The presidents of the continent's two biggest economies have reached 32 bilateral agreements following the gathering.

While Ramaphosa said the recent xenophobic violence did not represent the values of either country, Buhari urged his citizens living in South Africa to adhere to the law.

“I think Nigerians know the extent of the leadership that when you are in a country, you study the people and the laws and get yourself in line with what the people and authorities accept there.”

The two presidents agreed to set up early warning mechanisms to avoid a repeat of the recent violence.

Ramaphosa said the recent violence was regrettable and the perpetrators would face the full might of the law.

“Nigerians in South Africa must obey the law. South Africans in Nigeria must obey the law," he said.

WATCH: SA and Nigeria reach 32 bilateral agreements

Timeline

