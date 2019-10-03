PP finds Mabuza interfered in appointment of Mpumalanga official
In Mpumalanga, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane investigated the appointment of communications officer Ms ZS Memela.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s report shows how Deputy President David Mabuza, who was then the premier, instructed the speaker of Mpumalanga to reverse the decision of an interview panel and appoint a candidate he wanted for a communications officer.
The case is one of many that shows how the African National Congress (ANC) continues to feature highly in irregular cadre deployment despite its call at Nasrec to curb the practice.
And now Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants heads to roll.
In Ekurhuleni, the Public Protector investigated tenders for road construction and the irregular appointment of one Anthony Mulder.
“There was an allegation that Mulder was apparently promised the position as per the instruction from ANC.”
“The then-speaker of the provincial legislature had been summoned to the ANC provincial office by the then-premier to reverse the decision of the interview panel.”
Mkhwebane found that both these appointments and many others were improper.
She said all irregular expenditure related to irregular appointments must be disclosed.
