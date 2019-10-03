Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MP
The SAHRC is taking the matter to the Equality Court on Friday after receiving a complaint that Etzebeth assaulted and racially abused a man in Langebaan in August.
CAPE TOWN - Racism allegations against Springbok Eben Etzebeth should have been handled better by South African Rugby and the South African Human Rights Commission.
That is the view of Beauty Dlulane, the chairperson of Parliament's sports committee.
Etzebeth has denied the claims.
Dlulane said the racism allegations against Etzebeth were sensitive and needed to be handled with care.
She was of the opinion that SA Rugby and the SAHRC must improve the way they deal with matters of this nature.
In a statement, Dlulane added that the approach should have been corrective and not what appeared to be a media embarrassment of the player and a distraction to South Africa's participation in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Meanwhile, the HRC's Chris Nissen is meeting affected parties in Langebaan on Thursday night.
"The community feels he needs to account for that and that's why we say we must also hear his side to report that meeting back to the community, to explain to them where we are, and what we're busy doing," said Nissen.
