Overtime boycott sees 12 of 30 CT firestations manned overnight

CAPE TOWN - Only 12 of Cape Town's 30 fire stations could be manned overnight amid an overtime boycott.

Since the action started on Tuesday, Fire and Rescue has responded to 74 emergency calls.

Firefighters affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), who represent 60% of the city's 900 firefighters, are only working from 8am to 4.30pm due to a dispute around the overtime pay structure.

The City of Cape Town confirmed fire stations have been affected by lower than normal staff numbers.

It had also been revealed at least six firefighters have already been served with provisional suspension letters.

The city had warned the overtime boycott would lead to disciplinary action, but Samwu said its improper and unfair.

The union's Archie Hearne explained.

"The city is just further aggravating the situation. They're not looking at solutions. It's not good for the city to now suspend people. That's intimidatory tactics," Hearne said.

Hearne also questioned the use of trainees to man stations.