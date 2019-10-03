Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued a full-page Old Mutual advertisement in Business Day.

The average CEO works 62.5 hours per week. Are those hours being well spent? Old Mutual advert in Business Day

Old Mutual, for those few who don’t know, has three times denied its former CEO Peter Moyo (he would take issue with the word ‘former’) access to work.

Rice gave the advert a “zero” for glaringly obvious reasons.

Hahahahahahaha! They have a CEO who is bringing down that average! … it’s delicious! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

I’m astonished… it does seem deeply ironic that one part of the company could be fighting public battles over whether they have the right CEO while another division runs an ad around the fact that this is the time CEOs put in when they’re allowed past security. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: