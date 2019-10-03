Numsa to strike at UJ over equal pay, employee benefits

Numsa's Phakamile Hadebe said the university was violating the principle of equal pay for work of equal value.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said they would go on strike on Friday at the University of Johannesburg.

The workers are demanding equal pay for employees and the same benefits across the board.

Cleaners, security guards and support staff are among the 700 workers who will down tools.

“We are calling on UJ to act within its values. I mean, UJ has described itself as an institution which is guided by ethical value. But when you look at how it treats its lowest workers and the fact that it’s not willing to engage on this issue.”

She said their members were also forced to work extra hours with no additional pay and this is exploitation.

Meanwhile, UJ said it has received notice of the strike expected to commence on Friday.

It said it respected the workers’ rights to protest as long as it did not jeopardise the safety of staff and students.