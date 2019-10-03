Northern Cape experienced most housebreakings in last year - Stats SA

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said that while housebreaking was the number one crime in the country, this did not include direct crime to persons.

This was revealed in the victims of crime report, which was released by Statistics South Africa on Thursday.

The report recorded levels of crime and feelings of safety in the country based on a sample of 27,000 households, with estimates it said were compatible with police statistics.

It found that housebreaking was the highest of all household crimes at 5,7%, while home robberies were at just over 1%.

The statistics agency said there were 1,3 million housebreaking incidents in the past year, with the most number of households that experienced the crime based in the Northern Cape.

Maluleka said the figures reflect the public’s experience with crime.

“We only go out there and measure, and as we measure we picked up that housebreaking was leading. We are talking about housebreaking with no contact, where people would not have been there," Maluleka said.