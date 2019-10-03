Northern Cape experienced most housebreakings in last year - Stats SA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said that while housebreaking was the number one crime in the country, this did not include direct crime to persons.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said that while housebreaking was the number one crime in the country, this did not include direct crime to persons.
This was revealed in the victims of crime report, which was released by Statistics South Africa on Thursday.
The report recorded levels of crime and feelings of safety in the country based on a sample of 27,000 households, with estimates it said were compatible with police statistics.
It found that housebreaking was the highest of all household crimes at 5,7%, while home robberies were at just over 1%.
The statistics agency said there were 1,3 million housebreaking incidents in the past year, with the most number of households that experienced the crime based in the Northern Cape.
Maluleka said the figures reflect the public’s experience with crime.
“We only go out there and measure, and as we measure we picked up that housebreaking was leading. We are talking about housebreaking with no contact, where people would not have been there," Maluleka said.
Popular in Local
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
DA slams nearly R60m of taxpayers' money spent on former presidents
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
-
Victims of Crime Survey: Street robberies on the increase in SA
-
Mogoeng: Courts struggling to deal with ever-increasing caseload
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.