Northern Cape experienced most housebreakings in last year - Stats SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Northern Cape experienced most housebreakings in last year - Stats SA

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said that while housebreaking was the number one crime in the country, this did not include direct crime to persons.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka said that while housebreaking was the number one crime in the country, this did not include direct crime to persons.

This was revealed in the victims of crime report, which was released by Statistics South Africa on Thursday.

The report recorded levels of crime and feelings of safety in the country based on a sample of 27,000 households, with estimates it said were compatible with police statistics.

It found that housebreaking was the highest of all household crimes at 5,7%, while home robberies were at just over 1%.

The statistics agency said there were 1,3 million housebreaking incidents in the past year, with the most number of households that experienced the crime based in the Northern Cape.

Maluleka said the figures reflect the public’s experience with crime.

“We only go out there and measure, and as we measure we picked up that housebreaking was leading. We are talking about housebreaking with no contact, where people would not have been there," Maluleka said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA