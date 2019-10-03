Nathi Mthethwa to sue for defamation after being implicated at Zondo inquiry

This week, whistleblower Dhanajaya Naidoo claimed that Mthethwa - who was then police minister - benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV.

JOHANNESBURG - Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa said he instructed his lawyers to sue for defamation after he was again implicated at the state capture inquiry as a beneficiary of funds from Crime Intelligence.

This week, whistle-blower Dhanajaya Naidoo claimed that Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV. Mthethwa is currently the minister of sports, arts and culture.

But Mthethwa insisted he had no knowledge that secret service funds were used to buy the vehicle and also to build a wall around his private house in KwaZulu-Natal.

"While I accept that leaders, whether in the public or private sectors, and indeed across civil society, must always be subject to scrutiny, it is regrettable and deplorable that there are those in society who have no regard for the truth or facts and will continue to peddle falsehoods for the purpose of besmirching and tarnishing the reputations of others, for reasons best known to themselves. I continue to trust in the efficacy of our institutions, certain in the assurance that justice always triumphs. I have instructed my lawyers to sue for defamation," said Mthethwa in the statement released on Wednesday.

He said findings from the Auditor-General in 2012 supported his argument.

“No evidence could be provided to indicate that the Minister was involved in giving the instruction to conduct a risk assessment or was involved during the risk assessment process. There is no evidence that indicates that the Minister knew that the wall was being erected using secret services funds. There is no evidence that links the Minister to the contravention of the policy and procedures.

“There is no evidence to indicate that the Minister knew that due process was not followed by the officials at the department, especially the officials at Crime Intelligence, including the payment method that was used.”