Nathi Mthethwa to sue for defamation after being implicated at Zondo inquiry
This week, whistleblower Dhanajaya Naidoo claimed that Mthethwa - who was then police minister - benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV.
JOHANNESBURG - Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa said he instructed his lawyers to sue for defamation after he was again implicated at the state capture inquiry as a beneficiary of funds from Crime Intelligence.
This week, whistle-blower Dhanajaya Naidoo claimed that Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV. Mthethwa is currently the minister of sports, arts and culture.
But Mthethwa insisted he had no knowledge that secret service funds were used to buy the vehicle and also to build a wall around his private house in KwaZulu-Natal.
"While I accept that leaders, whether in the public or private sectors, and indeed across civil society, must always be subject to scrutiny, it is regrettable and deplorable that there are those in society who have no regard for the truth or facts and will continue to peddle falsehoods for the purpose of besmirching and tarnishing the reputations of others, for reasons best known to themselves. I continue to trust in the efficacy of our institutions, certain in the assurance that justice always triumphs. I have instructed my lawyers to sue for defamation," said Mthethwa in the statement released on Wednesday.
He said findings from the Auditor-General in 2012 supported his argument.
“No evidence could be provided to indicate that the Minister was involved in giving the instruction to conduct a risk assessment or was involved during the risk assessment process. There is no evidence that indicates that the Minister knew that the wall was being erected using secret services funds. There is no evidence that links the Minister to the contravention of the policy and procedures.
“There is no evidence to indicate that the Minister knew that due process was not followed by the officials at the department, especially the officials at Crime Intelligence, including the payment method that was used.”
Good evening compatriots. Here is my response to the allegations made against me at the Zondo Commission Of Inquiry. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gSZIrp8jQW— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
-
Public Sector Wage Bill can be reduced without job loses, says Mchunu
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
PP finds Mabuza interfered in appointment of Mpumalanga official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.