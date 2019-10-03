MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than Mbeki

A written parliamentary reply by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu revealed that the state had spent over R60 million on former heads of states since 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Government has spent more money on former President Kgalema Motlanthe than any other former head of state.

Mthembu had been asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for a detailed breakdown of amounts spent on each former president from the late Nelson Mandela to Jacob Zuma.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said the country’s economy was not performing well enough for the government to keep spending millions on former heads of state.

He said he would be following up with the Presidency to find out exactly why Motlanthe had been allocated R16 million in benefits.

This is almost R4 million more than what was allocated to former President Thabo Mbeki.

"I think the question on Motlanthe is a question we need to pursue. We need to figure out why taxpayers are spending so much on his lifestyle compared to other former presidents."

Jacob Zuma has been out of the office for only about 18 months and has already received benefits worth R6 million.

The allocations are to former presidents Zuma, Mbeki, Motlanthe, FW de Klerk and their spouses, as well as former deputy presidents Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Baleka Mbete and their spouses.

Post-presidential benefits include a guaranteed salary for life that currently stands at about R3 million a year, as well as other perks, such as a security detail.