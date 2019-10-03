View all in Latest
Mitchells Plain man beats the odds to serve up own gourmet ice cream

The launch of 'Ice Cream Vanni Plain' comes two years after Iegshaan Small embarked on a cooking course.

A tub of Ice Cream Vanni Plain. Picture: Supplied
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain entrepreneur has founded a gourmet ice cream brand and calls it Ice Cream Vanni Plain.

Iegshaan Small (33) started trading from his home in Rocklands on Monday.

He produces different flavours named after the suburbs of Mitchells Plain.

A tub of Ice Cream Vanni Plain. Picture: Supplied

The launch of Ice Cream Vanni Plain comes two years after Small embarked on a cooking course.

He is now working towards becoming a chef at the College of Cape Town.

However, his journey was filled with tragedy, having dropped out of school in grade 10 after gangsters threatened to kill him.

Depression hit in 2013 when the father of one went through a divorce.

"I lost my house, I lost my daughter, I lost my wife. I lost everything. So you can imagine the depressing state I was in," Small said.

Small hopes his ice-cream can bring about positive change.

"I'm trying to let people talk positively about Mitchells Plain because I love this place. So I thought: 'Let me come up with this idea and name the different flavours after each area,'" he added.

And it seems to be working, with neighbours flocking to taste flavours like Lentegeur Vanilla, Eastridge Oreo and Portlands Blue Berry.

Different flavours have been named after Mitchells Plain suburbs. Picture: Supplied.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

