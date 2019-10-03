Mitchells Plain man beats the odds to serve up own gourmet ice cream
The launch of 'Ice Cream Vanni Plain' comes two years after Iegshaan Small embarked on a cooking course.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain entrepreneur has founded a gourmet ice cream brand and calls it Ice Cream Vanni Plain.
Iegshaan Small (33) started trading from his home in Rocklands on Monday.
He produces different flavours named after the suburbs of Mitchells Plain.
A tub of Ice Cream Vanni Plain. Picture: Supplied.
The launch of Ice Cream Vanni Plain comes two years after Small embarked on a cooking course.
He is now working towards becoming a chef at the College of Cape Town.
However, his journey was filled with tragedy, having dropped out of school in grade 10 after gangsters threatened to kill him.
Depression hit in 2013 when the father of one went through a divorce.
"I lost my house, I lost my daughter, I lost my wife. I lost everything. So you can imagine the depressing state I was in," Small said.
Small hopes his ice-cream can bring about positive change.
"I'm trying to let people talk positively about Mitchells Plain because I love this place. So I thought: 'Let me come up with this idea and name the different flavours after each area,'" he added.
And it seems to be working, with neighbours flocking to taste flavours like Lentegeur Vanilla, Eastridge Oreo and Portlands Blue Berry.
Different flavours have been named after Mitchells Plain suburbs. Picture: Supplied.
Popular in Local
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
DA slams nearly R60m of taxpayers' money spent on former presidents
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
-
Victims of Crime Survey: Street robberies on the increase in SA
-
Mogoeng: Courts struggling to deal with ever-increasing caseload
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.