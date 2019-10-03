Mayambela happy to sign with CTCFC

The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United dribbling wizard had been without a club after parting ways with Chippa in July, ending two years with the Nelson Mandela Bay side.

CAPE TOWN - Newly signed Cape Town City FC midfielder Mark Mayambela believed he was at the right place and right atmosphere under current coach Benni McCarthy.

The 32-year-old was signed on Tuesday before the Premier Soccer League clash against AmaZulu.

Bonginkosi Ntuli scored a stoppage-time goal to help Usuthu bag their first Absa Premiership victory of the season as they beat City 2-1.

Mayambela was immediately inserted into the starting line-up where he scored his first goal for the club.

He said he was happy he contributed on the day and knew what was expected of him.

"Any other team, I think when you are a player, you need to deliver from the role you are given and I know there is no exception when it comes to that. I have to deliver on the field," said Mayambela.

"Also, as you can see there's a lot of young players in the team - players like myself, Kermit [Erasmus], Thami [Mkhize], [Mpho] Makola and other guys... They have a huge responsibility to play in the team - to help the young players in the team grow. I think at this moment, this is what is expected of everyone."

Last month, there was speculation that the former Ajax Cape Town dribbling master would be signed by the Citizens.

Mayambela played for Black Aces, Djurgårdens IF, Bloemfontein Celtic to name few.

The player believed he made the right decision signing for the City.

"I'm happy to have signed with Cape Town City and I believe that I've signed with the right team. I've been welcomed into the team and I'm very happy and excited because this was my first game - I haven't' played since April or May."