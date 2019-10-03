Manhunt launched for suspects behind NC police station attack
Four men entered the Windsorton Police Station near Kimberley on Wednesday evening, and held officers hostage.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Northern Cape have launched a manhunt after an attack on a police station.
Four pistols, two rifles and ammunition were taken.
They fled the scene in a vehicle with Botswana registration plates.
Nomthandazo Mnisi from the Hawks explained what happened.
"There were only two police officials on duty at 10:30pm. They pointed them with a gun and then they robbed them of four pistols and two rifles. The men then fled the scene in a white Audi A3," said Mnisi.
A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated to find the perpetrators.
