Manhunt launched for suspects behind NC police station attack

Four men entered the Windsorton Police Station near Kimberley on Wednesday evening, and held officers hostage.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Northern Cape have launched a manhunt after an attack on a police station.

Four pistols, two rifles and ammunition were taken.

They fled the scene in a vehicle with Botswana registration plates.

Nomthandazo Mnisi from the Hawks explained what happened.

"There were only two police officials on duty at 10:30pm. They pointed them with a gun and then they robbed them of four pistols and two rifles. The men then fled the scene in a white Audi A3," said Mnisi.

A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated to find the perpetrators.