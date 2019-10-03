Maimane: DA needs to evaluate relationship it had with Steinhoff
In a wide ranging interview with EWN, the DA leader denied claims from within the party that he insisted on driving a Steinhoff sponsored vehicle months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday said he agreed that the party should evaluate the relationship it had with embattled retailer Steinhoff and quantify the benefits it received from the company and consider paying back the money.
In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, Maimane denied claims from within the party that he insisted on driving a Steinhoff-sponsored vehicle months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.
The DA leader accused some of his colleagues in the party, who were against diversity and inclusivity, of planting false information about him to target his integrity. He also vowed to fight them, saying those gunning for him want to reclaim what he called the old DA.
WATCH: Maimane: I never demanded the use of Steinhoff donor vehicle
• DA slams 'obsessive' IRR for calling on Maimane to step down in opinion piece
Maimane earlier this year called out the African National Congress (ANC) on what he called the dirty money it received in donations from the corruption-accused company, Bosasa.
“There is no way anybody who's involved in corrupt activities funds the DA, nowhere has that happened,” he said at the time.
What did Maimane say now about the funding his party received from Steinhoff?
“There was no way we could have known. The question is, what did you do when you did know? And we acted.”
But this didn’t include paying back whatever benefits the DA received from the company except to return the car.
Maimane previously insisted the ANC should pay back the donations it received from Bosasa. EWN asked him if his party would also pay back the money to Steinhoff.
“I think the organisation needs to evaluate what type of relationship it had with Steinhoff and make a decision on that basis,” he said.
WATCH: Maimane reveals his family received threats at parliamentary village
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
EFF accuses racist Catzavelos of making insulting remarks to party members
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence
-
DA says Bathabile Dlamini still has case to answer for, despite PP exoneration
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.