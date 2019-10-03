Maimane: DA needs to evaluate relationship it had with Steinhoff

In a wide ranging interview with EWN, the DA leader denied claims from within the party that he insisted on driving a Steinhoff sponsored vehicle months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday said he agreed that the party should evaluate the relationship it had with embattled retailer Steinhoff and quantify the benefits it received from the company and consider paying back the money.

The DA leader accused some of his colleagues in the party, who were against diversity and inclusivity, of planting false information about him to target his integrity. He also vowed to fight them, saying those gunning for him want to reclaim what he called the old DA.

Maimane earlier this year called out the African National Congress (ANC) on what he called the dirty money it received in donations from the corruption-accused company, Bosasa.

“There is no way anybody who's involved in corrupt activities funds the DA, nowhere has that happened,” he said at the time.

What did Maimane say now about the funding his party received from Steinhoff?

“There was no way we could have known. The question is, what did you do when you did know? And we acted.”

But this didn’t include paying back whatever benefits the DA received from the company except to return the car.

Maimane previously insisted the ANC should pay back the donations it received from Bosasa. EWN asked him if his party would also pay back the money to Steinhoff.

“I think the organisation needs to evaluate what type of relationship it had with Steinhoff and make a decision on that basis,” he said.

