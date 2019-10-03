Landslide at gold mine in eastern Congo kills at least 16
Dozens of people die in Congo every year because of old-fashioned and unregulated mining methods that compromise safety.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - A landslide at a shuttered gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 16 people on Wednesday, the provincial governor said.
Dozens of people die in Congo every year because of old-fashioned and unregulated mining methods that compromise safety.
“There was an accident at the Kampene mine, and for the moment we were able to get 16 bodies from the site of the landslide,” Auguy Musafiri, governor of Maniema province, told Reuters by telephone.
“What surprises us is that the activities continued in this mine, which had been closed by the provincial division of mines.”
More than 20 people were working on the gold seam at the time of the accident, suggesting more bodies may be found, said Stéphane Kamundala, a local activist.
At least 43 illegal miners died in June in a landslide at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore in southern Congo, highlighting the dangers run by informal miners, who burrow dozens of meters below ground with rudimentary tools.
Popular in Africa
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts Nigeria’s Buhari on state visit
-
Nigeria's Buhari arrives in SA after xenophobic violence
-
Fear, uncertainty for migrants after SA xenophobic attacks
-
Reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket: battle for Mugabe's corpse
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
eSwatini workers clash with police in salary protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.