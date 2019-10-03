KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
A team comprising of members from Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, and other units were conducting operations to address crime patterns in the areas of Dalton, Greytown and Wartburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Two KwaZulu-Natal police officers on Wednesday night, a male sergeant and a female constable, were shot and killed during a shootout with other South African Police Service members.
“At about 2.30 am this morning, the team was on the road between Greytown and Dalton when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them in the vicinity of Seven Oaks area. The team tried to flag down the police patrol vehicle but instead of stopping, the sergeant from the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.
Naidoo added: “Both police officers in the patrol vehicle were killed. An angle grinder, jackhammer, and other implements, as well as ink-stained cash, were found inside the patrol vehicle. It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office earlier last night.”
National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole expressed disappointment in the alleged involvement of police in crime.
“The involvement of police officers in criminal activities will never be tolerated,” he said. “I have instructed the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that this matter is thoroughly investigated and all persons involved, including police officers, must be brought to book.”
