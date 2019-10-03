Kirsten ideal candidate to coach England: Atherton
If appointed, Kirsten would be only the fourth foreigner to coach England in a list that also includes Zimbabweans Duncan Flecther and Andy Flower.
BENGALURU - Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten would be the perfect candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach and the country’s cricket board should not hesitate to make another overseas appointment, former captain Michael Atherton said.
British media reported that former India coach Kirsten has emerged as the leading contender to take over from Australia’s Bayliss, who departed after the Ashes series against Australia following their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph earlier this year.
Atherton said that the 51-year-old’s experience of guiding India to the 2011 World Cup title and coaching South Africa to the top of the test rankings a year later had given him the advantage over English candidates for the role.
“It’s dangerous to fall into the trap of thinking a foreign accent makes you a better candidate, but no English coach has such an impressive CV as Kirsten’s,” former opener Atherton wrote in the Times newspaper.
If appointed, Kirsten would be only the fourth foreigner to coach England in a list that also includes Zimbabweans Duncan Flecther and Andy Flower.
“Nationality is immaterial; skills as communicators, man-managers and expertise in technique are all important... they (coaches) are facilitators, teachers and enablers, trying to help to improve the lives and careers of players,” he said.
“He (Kirsten) would make a fine choice. There are those who will frown upon another overseas appointment... I’m not of that number.”
Atherton said Kirsten’s immediate focus would be to provide the structure needed to improve fourth-ranked England’s standing in test cricket.
“The one-day team is in good shape and runs itself under Eoin Morgan, while the test team are in need of some tender loving care,” Atherton added.
“The captain, Joe Root, (is) in need of a coach to apply greater structure than the free-wheeling Bayliss was apt to do. South Africans love a bit of structure.”
Kirsten’s former South Africa teammate Lance Klusener, who was named Afghanistan head coach last week, echoed Atherton’s views.
“He brings winning so that for me is vitally important,” Klusener told the BBC.
“He’s one of those guys that when he does stand up and speak, people tend to listen, and he’s had that ability since I used to play with him.”
Popular in Sport
-
Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MP
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Etzebeth to go 'full out' for World Cup despite assault case
-
Eben Etzebeth’s racial slur allegations to be discussed in Japan
-
Unconvincing Ireland too strong for Russia at Rugby World Cup
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.