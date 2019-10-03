Still no clarity on charges for intern doctor dismissed over anti-abortion views

CAPE TOWN - An intern-doctor accused of dissuading a patient to terminate her pregnancy said he acted rationally and reasonably.

Jacques de Vos was charged by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for informing a patient that abortion constituted the killing of an unborn human being.

De Vos was an intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, in December 2016 when he allegedly spoke a patient out of getting an abortion. He was barred from practising medicine ever since.

De Vos’ attorney Martus de Wet said they were still waiting for documents from the HPCSA detailing the charges brought against his client.

“[We would like to see] statements by the witnesses they wish to call and there must be a complaint. Somebody must have complained and we would like to see that complaint, we haven’t seen it yet,” he said.

De Wet said it was also unclear whether the patient proceeded with the abortion or not.

A medical expert, for the defence, was set to testify that biologically, human life begins at the time of conception.

The hearings would resume on 28 October.