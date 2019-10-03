Still no clarity on charges for intern doctor dismissed over anti-abortion views
Jacques de Vos was charged by the HPCSA for informing a patient that abortion constituted the killing of an unborn human being.
CAPE TOWN - An intern-doctor accused of dissuading a patient to terminate her pregnancy said he acted rationally and reasonably.
Jacques de Vos was charged by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for informing a patient that abortion constituted the killing of an unborn human being.
De Vos was an intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town, in December 2016 when he allegedly spoke a patient out of getting an abortion. He was barred from practising medicine ever since.
De Vos’ attorney Martus de Wet said they were still waiting for documents from the HPCSA detailing the charges brought against his client.
“[We would like to see] statements by the witnesses they wish to call and there must be a complaint. Somebody must have complained and we would like to see that complaint, we haven’t seen it yet,” he said.
De Wet said it was also unclear whether the patient proceeded with the abortion or not.
A medical expert, for the defence, was set to testify that biologically, human life begins at the time of conception.
The hearings would resume on 28 October.
Popular in Local
-
KZN police officers kill 2 of their own in shootout
-
Public Sector Wage Bill can be reduced without job loses, says Mchunu
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
PP finds Mabuza interfered in appointment of Mpumalanga official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.