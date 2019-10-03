View all in Latest
Increase in reported sexual offences shows confidence in system - Stats SA

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Thursday said sexual offences reported to the police increased by 4.6% in the past year.

FILE: Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke. Picture: GCIS
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Thursday said sexual offences reported to the police increased by 4.6% in the past year.

This is contained in the organisation's victims of crime report which sampled 27,000 South African households and depended on data collected by the police.

The report also showed that 88% of sexual offences victims report their cases.

With the police services often blamed for mishandling cases of sexual assault, the Stats SA data pointed to increased confidence in the system by victims.

The report, however, used a narrow definition of sexual offences which unlike the police system, did not include a broad scope including attempted sexual offences.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explained the difference between their sampling and the South African Police Services crime statistics: “Whereas we are making statistics available from the victim’s side where we have spoken to those people who have experienced the crime.”

The report noted that while cases of sexual offences reported to the police increased in all other provinces, this was not the case in Limpopo and the Western Cape where a decline was noted.

