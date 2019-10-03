Mbalula threatens to close routes over attacks on Autopax bus drivers

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula met with Numsa on Wednesday after bus drivers refused to return to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned attacks against Autopax bus drivers allegedly by taxi operators.

Mbalula met with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday after bus drivers refused to return to work. Numsa said one driver was killed and another wounded during the shooting in Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Mbalula said it was unacceptable that both the taxi and bus sectors were fighting and endangering their own lives as well as those of passengers.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the minister vowed to ensure the safety of workers.

“Minister Mbalula has promised to beef up security along bus routes. He has promised to be on the ground to resolve issues and is threatening to close down routes of taxi operators who do not comply,” she said.