Facebook's Instagram launches Snapchat-like 'Threads' app
Through Threads, users can upload status, share location and battery status with their close friends on Instagram, the social media company said in a blog post.
BENGALURU - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was launching a separate camera-first messaging app, “Threads”, for it’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, another blow in the company’s social media war with smaller rival Snapchat.
The launch of the app, which like Snapchat and Instagram is centered around photos but is also focused more on keeping users connected with small groups of friends, knocked 7% off Snap Inc’s shares in afternoon trading.
