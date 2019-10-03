Demi Lovato apologises over Israel trip
She addressed the backlash she faced over visiting Israel amid ongoing conflict with Palestine, but she has now deleted the post
LONDON - Demi Lovato apologised for "hurting or offending" anyone with her trip to Israel but later deleted the social media post.
The Skyscraper hitmaker addressed the backlash she faced over visiting the country amid their long-standing conflict with Palestine, and insisted she wasn't taking a political stance and had no idea her spiritual experience would spark so much outrage, but she has now deleted the post.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone.
"With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.
"Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. Now I realise it hurt people and for that I'm sorry.
"Sorry I'm not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience.(sic)"
The 27-year-old star admitted she was acting "against all advice" in apologising but it felt like the right thing to do.
She wrote: "Going against all advice right now and apologising because it feels right to me and I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people.
"I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people. I love my fans, all of them, from all over the world."
Earlier this week, the No Promises singer revealed she had been baptised in the River Jordan because the trip to Israel had reawakened her faith in God.
She wrote on Instagram: "I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.
"There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptised in the Jordan river - the same place Jesus was baptised - I've never felt more renewed in my life.(sic)"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
-
Die Antwoord’s Ninja dismisses sexual assault claims as ‘unsubstantiated’
-
Jada Pinkett Smith only just 'entering adult relationship' with Will Smith
-
UK tabloid faces legal action for coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.