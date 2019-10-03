DA slams nearly R60m of taxpayers' money spent on former presidents

Minister Jackson Mthembu's reply showed how former President Kgalema Motlanthe cost the country the most to the tune of R16 million since 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken a dim view of the amount of money spent on former presidents.

Taxpayers have spent nearly R60 million over several years.

This was revealed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in a written parliamentary reply on Wednesday.

On Thursday, DA Member of Parliament Leon Schreiber, who posed the question to Mthembu, said it was excessive.

"I think in the context of the economic crisis that the country is facing, it is actually inappropriate to be spending this much money on these former presidents. The average South African is going through a per capita recession over the last decade. We are getting poorer every day," Schreiber said.

He said he would try to find out why taxpayers had to pay more for Motlanthe than other former heads of state.

He is followed by former President Thabo Mbeki on which R13 million has been spent.

The costs include spousal benefits, security, travel, accommodation among other expenses.