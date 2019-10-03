DA slams nearly R60m of taxpayers' money spent on former presidents
Minister Jackson Mthembu's reply showed how former President Kgalema Motlanthe cost the country the most to the tune of R16 million since 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken a dim view of the amount of money spent on former presidents.
Taxpayers have spent nearly R60 million over several years.
This was revealed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu in a written parliamentary reply on Wednesday.
On Thursday, DA Member of Parliament Leon Schreiber, who posed the question to Mthembu, said it was excessive.
"I think in the context of the economic crisis that the country is facing, it is actually inappropriate to be spending this much money on these former presidents. The average South African is going through a per capita recession over the last decade. We are getting poorer every day," Schreiber said.
He said he would try to find out why taxpayers had to pay more for Motlanthe than other former heads of state.
Mthembu's reply showed how former President Kgalema Motlanthe cost the country the most to the tune of R16 million since 2016.
He is followed by former President Thabo Mbeki on which R13 million has been spent.
The costs include spousal benefits, security, travel, accommodation among other expenses.
Popular in Politics
-
Public Sector Wage Bill can be reduced without job loses, says Mchunu
-
PP finds Mabuza interfered in appointment of Mpumalanga official
-
CARTOON: Bunny Bones
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
DA says Bathabile Dlamini still has case to answer for, despite PP exoneration
-
EFF accuses racist Catzavelos of making insulting remarks to party members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.