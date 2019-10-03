CPUT upgrades security after nursing student sexually assaulted
The 21-year-old was abducted outside Tygerberg Hospital and sexually assaulted.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has upgraded security measures following the attack on a nursing student last month.
Police said that no one has been arrested yet.
CPUT’s Lauren Kansley said there have been security upgrades across all campuses.
“These include two dedicated rapid response vehicles on campus for emergencies, stronger access controls and CCTV cameras, better lighting, improved monitoring of licence plate numbers and extended operating hours for the campus clinic.”
Students protesting against gender-based violence handed a list of demands over to university management last month.
