CoCT promises safer beaches; still no arrests in Cebo Mbatha murder

Cebo Mbatha (18) was killed and his friend was wounded during a robbery at Clifton's 3rd beach on Saturday night.

FILE: Clifton Beach in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
FILE: Clifton Beach in Cape Town. Picture: AFP
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have yet to make arrests in connection with the fatal stabbing of a University of Cape Town student at a Clifton beach.

Cebo Mbatha (18) was killed and his friend was wounded during a robbery at Clifton's 3rd beach on Saturday night.

Alan Marsh from the Camps Bay Community Policing Forum said the Director of Law Enforcement for the City of Cape Town had assured them that all Cape Town beaches would be made safer.

He said local authorities had arranged a meeting with the SAPS, to ensure all roleplayers were involved in the safety plan.

"We were assured by director Roberts that plans will be put in place, and measures, to prevent it from happening again and all the Cape's beaches will be made safe this festive season," added Marsh.

