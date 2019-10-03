CoCT launches MyCiTi travelling app and new website
The online platforms were launched on Wednesday and will help users map out their journeys, track buses and calculate fares.
CAPE TOWN - A travelling app and new website have been launched for MyCiTi commuters.
Users will also be able to log queries and notices which will be sent directly to the Transport Information Centre.
Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town, said the new MyCiTi app and website would provide live updates and notifications relating to timetables, routes, or news alerts to customers while they are travelling among others.
''Over the years, the need for real time information has proved to be one of the top priorities for the MyCiTi commuters. Being able to manage their time by tailoring their route and schedules, and finding the buses best suited to their needs is empowering and satisfying.
"Our latest MyCiTi annual passenger survey found that 90% of our passengers own a smartphone and more than 80% are happy to receive information about MyCiTi digitally. Our aim with the new app and website has always been to respond to these needs by creating a quick and efficient way to interact with our customers while they are travelling,' Purchase said.
The MyCiTi app can be downloaded free on Apple (iOS) and Android (Google Play) app stores.
