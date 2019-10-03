CoCT: About 140 seasonal firefighters to undergo training ahead of fire season
The South African Municipal Workers Union, which represents around 60% of the city's roughly 900 firefighters, said its members were only working from 8 am to 4.30 pm.
CAPE TOWN - Despite some firefighters boycotting overtime shifts, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday it had the necessary resources in place for the upcoming fire season.
The firefighters are demanding a change to the overtime pay structure.
Cape Town's high-risk fire season runs from December to April.
The City of Cape Town said 50 new recruits would join the service on 1 November 2019 while seasonal firefighters would join them on 1 December 2019.
Two more fire stations are expected to be opened by the end of the year, bringing the municipality's tally of stations to 32.
Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services Jermaine Carelse said they were well-prepared for the upcoming season.
“Fire season starts from the 1 December. Approximately, 140 seasonal firefighters will turn out this season. They will start on the 1st of November, have training for a month, and then be deployed," Carelse said.
The municipality added it had seen an overall reduction in its fire statistics year-on-year.
