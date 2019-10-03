City Power assessing damage after Soweto depot vandalised, offices robbed
The suspects stormed the depot near Nancefield train station on Wednesday, and allegedly assaulted the three security officials.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power said its depot in Soweto had been vandalised and its security officers attacked.
The power utility said the suspects stormed the depot near Nancefield train station on Wednesday evening and allegedly assaulted the three security officials on site.
It is understood that the perpetrators were part a protest in the community over electricity concerns.
Isaac Mahamba, who is the spokesperson for the utility, said that the perpetrators also broke into the offices that were locked and stole computers among other things.
“We got the team from the SAPS and forensics who're investigating what happened. No suspects have been arrested. We also have management from City Power on-site in Soweto where they're looking at the extent and the cause of the damage," Mahamba said.
Popular in Local
-
Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MP
-
MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than Mbeki
-
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
There’s a campaign to delegitimise SA’s judiciary, says Chief Justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.