City Power assessing damage after Soweto depot vandalised, offices robbed

The suspects stormed the depot near Nancefield train station on Wednesday, and allegedly assaulted the three security officials.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said its depot in Soweto had been vandalised and its security officers attacked.

The power utility said the suspects stormed the depot near Nancefield train station on Wednesday evening and allegedly assaulted the three security officials on site.

It is understood that the perpetrators were part a protest in the community over electricity concerns.

Isaac Mahamba, who is the spokesperson for the utility, said that the perpetrators also broke into the offices that were locked and stole computers among other things.

“We got the team from the SAPS and forensics who're investigating what happened. No suspects have been arrested. We also have management from City Power on-site in Soweto where they're looking at the extent and the cause of the damage," Mahamba said.