City of CT sets record straight on CCTV plan

The Social Justice Coalition wants information on the initiative after being told it did not exist.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A pressure group claims the City of Cape Town lied about its CCTV plan.

The Social Justice Coalition wants information on the initiative after being told it did not exist.

The city’s JP Smith, however, said the plan had been in place for years.

He said the response sent to the SJC was an administrative error.

“The official failed to comment, and they were informed that there was no plan. So, it was a failure to respond. The plan was well publicised. It was on the council agenda.”

But the SJC’s Dalli Weyers said they had not seen it.

“We welcome that they’re saying that there is a plan and that it will be more responsive to the needs of the people of Cape Town.”

The plan involves rolling out CCTV cameras in areas with a high crime rate.

