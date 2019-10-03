Chief Justice pleased with performance of high courts under tough conditions
It was revealed in the latest judiciary report that the high courts had finalised 81% of the more than 13,000 criminal cases brought before them between last year April and March this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the high courts had performed well in executing their duties under extremely challenging circumstances, as they were overloaded with work.
The latest judiciary report, which Mogoeng released in Braamfontein, reviewed the performance by all superior courts from April last year to March this year.
Some of the courts didn’t achieve their targets for the year.
Victims of crime had been complaining about the slow turning of the wheels of justice as they waited, in some cases, for years before a criminal case was finalised.
It was revealed in the latest judiciary report that the high courts had finalised 81% of the more than 13,000 criminal cases brought before them between last year April and March this year.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said he was pleased with their performance but challenged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to find another way to measure a state prosecutors’ performance and not only look at the conviction rate.
“You will never be able to tell what prosecutors have to do as long as you use conviction and acquittal rates as a yardstick to determine if they’re doing their jobs.”
The high courts have had more than 100 cases on the roll for more than a year.
Judges only succeeded in closing 55% of those matters.
READ: Judiciary Annual Performance Report 2018/2019
Judiciary Report 2018 - 2019 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Local
-
Racism allegations against Etzebeth should've been handled better - MP
-
MP asks Presidency why Motlanthe allocated R4m more in benefits than Mbeki
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Facebook group #ImStaying responds to 'extremely elitist' backlash
-
2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong after being found with R45m worth of drugs
-
There’s a campaign to delegitimise SA’s judiciary, says Chief Justice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.