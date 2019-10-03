Chief Justice pleased with performance of high courts under tough conditions

It was revealed in the latest judiciary report that the high courts had finalised 81% of the more than 13,000 criminal cases brought before them between last year April and March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the high courts had performed well in executing their duties under extremely challenging circumstances, as they were overloaded with work.

The latest judiciary report, which Mogoeng released in Braamfontein, reviewed the performance by all superior courts from April last year to March this year.

Some of the courts didn’t achieve their targets for the year.

Victims of crime had been complaining about the slow turning of the wheels of justice as they waited, in some cases, for years before a criminal case was finalised.

It was revealed in the latest judiciary report that the high courts had finalised 81% of the more than 13,000 criminal cases brought before them between last year April and March this year.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said he was pleased with their performance but challenged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to find another way to measure a state prosecutors’ performance and not only look at the conviction rate.

“You will never be able to tell what prosecutors have to do as long as you use conviction and acquittal rates as a yardstick to determine if they’re doing their jobs.”

The high courts have had more than 100 cases on the roll for more than a year.

Judges only succeeded in closing 55% of those matters.

READ: Judiciary Annual Performance Report 2018/2019

Judiciary Report 2018 - 2019 by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd