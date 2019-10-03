ANC to review selection process for councillors ahead local polls

The party faced a myriad of challenges with its list compilation process ahead of the national elections this year, with some provinces hauling it before the courts for unfairness.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it was reviewing its electoral candidates' selection process ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

On Wednesday, ANC general secretary Ace Magashule said in the interests of continuity and quality service delivery, the governing party would review its selection process to look at how to improve it.

He explained that more than 70% of ANC councillors appointed in the past local government elections were new, saying a government could not be run in that manner.

“We will provide guidelines and coordinate the evaluation of current councillors before the selection of candidate councillors for the local government elections for 2021.”

Magashule said the reviewal process included reworking the “through the eye of a needle principle” and fast-tracking the party’s resolution to set-up a permanent ANC electoral system.

