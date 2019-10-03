African leaders must sort out issue of visas - Nigeria-SA Chamber of Commerce

The chamber is co-leading a business forum between the two countries on the sidelines of President Muhammadu Buhari's state visit to South Africa.

PRETORIA - The Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on Thursday said visa regimes were the biggest hindrance to economic growth and integration on the continent.

The chamber is co-leading a business forum between the two countries on the sidelines of President Muhammadu Buhari's state visit to South Africa.

The chamber said there were several areas of opportunity in the infrastructure and power generation industries.

But the organisation's Foluso Phillip said any collaboration would be dealt a blow if the movement was not addressed.

“We’ve got to come to some agreement about visas. I know it’s a major issue. We said we want to work together, relate together and I just believe our leaders will have to sort visas out.”