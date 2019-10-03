A PRO14 debut for SA top referee
Rasta Rasivhenge joined PRO14 Panel this season following several seasons of making his mark on the international circuit in both the 15-a-side and Sevens, Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.
CAPE TOWN - South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will take charge of his first PRO14 match in Galway on Saturday when Connacht face Benetton in round two of the campaign.
His growing list of achievements includes holding the whistle in the Sevens rugby final at Rio Olympic Games in 2016.
The 33-year-old had his first taste of PRO14 rugby last week where he served as an assistant referee in the clash between the Scarlets and Connacht.
