2 SAA employees arrested in Hong Kong for drug trafficking
World
The flight attendants were arrested separately on 23 and 24 September after being found with drugs worth more than R45 million.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) said two of its cabin crew employees have been arrested in Hong Kong on drug trafficking charges.
SAA’s Tlali Tlali said: “The other one was arrested following an investigation that was carried out by the customs officials in Hong Kong.”
The pair have already appeared in court in Hong Kong.
They remain in custody.
