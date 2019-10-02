Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels

The pay-TV giant said a contract with A+E Networks Africa would end this month and viewers would not be able to access the channels on the DStv platform.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has moved to explain its decision to cut some channels off its DStv packages including the History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime offerings.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MultiChoice explained that cutting down some of its popular channels was part of efforts to refresh its line-up.

Material from the A+E will not be flighted on DStv from 1 November. Instead, MultiChoice said two new channels would soon be introduced to its platform.

A+E said it tried to reach a new contractual agreement and that it was open to further talks with DStv to keep the channels, but it appears that door was closed.