‘We are trying to bridge a gap’: Black Coffee on Music Is King returning to SA
Speaking to DJ Fresh on 947 on Wednesday, Coffee (whose real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) said the festival was created to celebrate music.
JOHANNESBURG – International award-winning DJ Black Coffee is bringing his international music festival Music Is King to Johannesburg and December.
“Last year, we tried incorporating fashion and art,” he said. Maphumulo debuted the show at Ticketpro Dome last year with some of the biggest acts and creative in the industry.
This year, the show will be hosted in Johannesburg at the Ticketpro Dome on 14 December and in Durban on 15 December 2019 at Kings Parker Outer Fields.
Maphumlo said they want to make the show more than about music: “But musically, it’s a platform where we try to bridge a gap and create a platform where we equally perform and collaborate.”
He said he wants to give smaller acts a chance to feel appreciated and equal artistically and because of their craft.
Coffee has collaborated with some major international acts such as Kelly Rowland, Alicia Keys, David Guetta, Drake and Usher.
