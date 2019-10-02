The party's highest decision-making body met over the past four days in a special gathering.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Wednesday announcing major decisions taken by its national executive committee (NEC) to deal with the floundering economy, attacks on foreign nationals and strengthening of struggling municipalities.

The party's highest decision-making body met over the past four days in a special gathering.

WATCH LIVE: ANC NEC announces decisions taken at meeting