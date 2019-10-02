Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle: Gender-based violence a crisis in SA

Meghan Markle attended a roundtable discussion with ActionAid’s director Nondumiso Nsibande, Rachel Jewkes of the SA Medical Research Council, Teddy Bear clinic’s Elizabeth Steenkamp and Bafana Khumalo of Sonke Gender Justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle met with representatives of NGOs on Tuesday who spoke about how rife gender-based violence was in South Africa.

Markle attended a roundtable discussion with ActionAid’s director Nondumiso Nsibande, Rachel Jewkes of the SA Medical Research Council, Teddy Bear clinic’s Elizabeth Steenkamp and Bafana Khumalo of Sonke Gender Justice.

While Markle didn’t say much, she listened attentively and acknowledged that gender-based violence was a crisis in South Africa.

The NGOs spoke about the different programmes they had to address gender-based violence. This included looking into toxic masculinity and challenging men by holding them accountable.