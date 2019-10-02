That's a wrap: Harry & Meghan end SA tour with Ramaphosa visit

The royal couple exchanged pleasantries with the president and his wife and then gave President Ramaphosa a gift.

JOHANNESBURG - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their tour of southern Africa with a visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe at their Mahlamba Ndlopfu Residence in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Just before handing over the gift, Prince Harry quipped: "I hear you like cattle". The gift, it turned out, was a framed photograph of the president's cattle. He was, of course, delighted with it.

The presidential couple then handed over their own gift, an album book about his cattle.

Earlier, the royals visited Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela at her home in Johannesburg.

Machel last met Prince Harry in 2015.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan wrap up SA tour with presidential visit