Tea with Helen: Malema snubs Zille’s offer for a sit down

Tweeps overwhelmingly chose the EFF leader to be part of Helen Zille’s podcast, but he was having none of it.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has rejected an invite from former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille for a no-holds-barred discussion on the country’s prospects.

It all started on Tuesday when Zille polled her more than one million followers on Twitter to choose between Malema and former President Thabo Mbeki to be one of her next guests on her podcast Tea with Helen. And tweeps overwhelmingly chose Malema to be part of it, but the EFF leader was having none of it.

Who would You like to see as my next guest on "Tea with Helen"? — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 30, 2019

The podcast – which was launched in August and is available on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify - has seen several high-profile South Africans such as Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela feature as guests.

Zille reached out to Malema with the offer to be on Tea with Helen, saying he should name the date, time and place for the discussion to take place.

“Hi there Julius Malema, I would like to invite you as a guest on my podcast #TeaWithHelen for a no-holds-barred discussion on SA’s future prospects. My diary is quite flexible, so you name the date, time and place. I'll serve the tea. Looking forward to your response.”

Hi there @Julius_S_Malema. I would like to invite you as a guest on my podcast #TeaWithHelen for a no-holds-barred discussion on SA's future prospects. My diary is quite flexible, so you name the date, time and place. I'll serve the tea. Looking forward to your response. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 1, 2019

But, in a cheeky reply, Malema rejected the invite and asked Zille whether she was lost and looking for the offices of the South African Social Security Agency. But, Zille retorted by accusing him of “ducking out of the debate with a lame joke”.

Are you seriously ducking out of the debate with a lame "joke"? Let's discuss the future of our country on a platform where we can go beyond 280c and get beneath the surface slogans. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 1, 2019

Here's how Tweeps reacted to Zille’s invitation being snubbed:

mara my leader @Julius_S_Malema eish 😅😅



uGogo was trying to be nice. In african culture when an elderly person start fixing things you know something is in the pipeline ... right? #TeaWithHelen pic.twitter.com/jkrN2cN0Tk — Do Not Abuse A Woman/Child Today Please🙏🇿🇦 (@Freedma27485096) October 1, 2019

Is not about wanting to sit down with @Julius_S_Malema but is all about using him to lunch your podcast. Juju comes with a huge number of following.



Everyone need Julius to get attention and spotlight. — M M A P U L A (@Mmaps_ThePro) October 1, 2019

That's great & somehow extends unity between people of colour in South Africa. This is one of the best invitations I have ever seen in the world .It's fantastic & global in all facets of considerations.Thanks Hellen!! — Luckmore Makururu (@LucMakururu) October 1, 2019

The day Malema have tea with Helen Zille will be the day he should resign as Leader of the movement n should be bared from participating in any leadership role for life. — Mastermind (@EFFOnlineSldier) October 1, 2019

Malema hasn’t got the guts to debate you live Helen! It will never happen! 😂 — JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) October 1, 2019

You need to serve some expensive French Champaign or something similar. Then he will come — 🙏For your Children's FUTURE🙏 (@firepower66) October 1, 2019

I wouldn’t touch that tea if I were you Juju.🥶 — Derox Shwabada (@deroxrimez) October 1, 2019