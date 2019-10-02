View all in Latest
Tea with Helen: Malema snubs Zille’s offer for a sit down

Tweeps overwhelmingly chose the EFF leader to be part of Helen Zille’s podcast, but he was having none of it.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has rejected an invite from former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille for a no-holds-barred discussion on the country’s prospects.

It all started on Tuesday when Zille polled her more than one million followers on Twitter to choose between Malema and former President Thabo Mbeki to be one of her next guests on her podcast Tea with Helen. And tweeps overwhelmingly chose Malema to be part of it, but the EFF leader was having none of it.

The podcast – which was launched in August and is available on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify - has seen several high-profile South Africans such as Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela feature as guests.

Zille reached out to Malema with the offer to be on Tea with Helen, saying he should name the date, time and place for the discussion to take place.

“Hi there Julius Malema, I would like to invite you as a guest on my podcast #TeaWithHelen for a no-holds-barred discussion on SA’s future prospects. My diary is quite flexible, so you name the date, time and place. I'll serve the tea. Looking forward to your response.”

But, in a cheeky reply, Malema rejected the invite and asked Zille whether she was lost and looking for the offices of the South African Social Security Agency. But, Zille retorted by accusing him of “ducking out of the debate with a lame joke”.

Here's how Tweeps reacted to Zille’s invitation being snubbed:

