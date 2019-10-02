-
Sundowns' unbeaten run continues following Black Leopards win
They move to 14 points on the log, five points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership continued as they defeated Black Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday night.
They move to 14 points on the log, five points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
Sundowns showed intent early on and even had a penalty appeal waved away.
Jonas Mendes was the busier of the goalkeepers, as he was called into action regularly but he saved every attempt.
His resistance was eventually broken in the 25th minute as smart footwork from Ali Meza set up Themba Zwane who gladly took his chance as he put the Brazilians 1-0 ahead.
They would have to wait for their second as confusion in the Leopards defence saw Chris Katjiuka net an own goal as Sundowns went into the break 2-0 up.
Buoyed by a lively home crowd, Leopards showed much more scoring intent in the second half and were duly rewarded as talisman and captain Mwape Musonda's one-touch effort halved the deficit on the hour mark.
He could have equalised five minutes later but his long-range effort failed to hit the target.
Pitso Mosimane was left frustrated by his side's inability to stretch the lead as a number of players missed chances.
But thankfully for him, Sundowns held on as they recorded their fourth win in six games.
In other Absa Premiership results, Polokwane City were defeated 2-0 by Stellenbosch while Maritzburg United were 1-0 winners over Baroka FC.
