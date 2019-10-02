State capture: Moyane to launch fresh bid to cross-examine Gordhan

In April, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Moyane’s application because he failed to meet the requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane was on Wednesday expected to launch a fresh application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission of inquiry.

In April, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Moyane’s application because he failed to meet the requirements. Gordhan opposed that attempt and argued that the former commissioner simply wanted to use the public platform to denigrate him.

Meanwhile, the name of former police minister Nathi Mthethwa – currently minister of sports, arts, and culture - featured prominently at the commission on Tuesday.

A Crime Intelligence whistleblower testified that he believed the purchase of a car from the secret service account for personal use by Mthethwa was an underhanded deal, and that’s why the minister returned it after several months.

He said Mthethwa returned the vehicle after claiming he was being followed by journalists.

“Chair, what I was given to understand from the conversation that I had with general [Richard] Mdluli regarding the vehicle and journalists following the minister, I believe that this was not an above-board transaction. Being afraid that the journalists were following him, thereafter, he was relucted to use the vehicle,” he said.

Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified via an audio link in order to protect his identity.

He entered the witness protection programme in 2011 and has taken on a new name.