State capture: Moyane to launch fresh bid to cross-examine Gordhan
In April, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Moyane’s application because he failed to meet the requirements.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane was on Wednesday expected to launch a fresh application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission of inquiry.
In April, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Moyane’s application because he failed to meet the requirements. Gordhan opposed that attempt and argued that the former commissioner simply wanted to use the public platform to denigrate him.
Meanwhile, the name of former police minister Nathi Mthethwa – currently minister of sports, arts, and culture - featured prominently at the commission on Tuesday.
A Crime Intelligence whistleblower testified that he believed the purchase of a car from the secret service account for personal use by Mthethwa was an underhanded deal, and that’s why the minister returned it after several months.
He said Mthethwa returned the vehicle after claiming he was being followed by journalists.
“Chair, what I was given to understand from the conversation that I had with general [Richard] Mdluli regarding the vehicle and journalists following the minister, I believe that this was not an above-board transaction. Being afraid that the journalists were following him, thereafter, he was relucted to use the vehicle,” he said.
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified via an audio link in order to protect his identity.
He entered the witness protection programme in 2011 and has taken on a new name.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to announce decisions taken at special NEC meeting
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
CARTOON: DA Carbomb
-
Gordhan says court ruling over Sars intelligence report not the end
-
Mathunjwa decries govt snubbing Amcu's elective congress
-
Motshekga expects fiery debate on wording to allow for land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.