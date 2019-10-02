Sounds like love: SA model names Lebanon PM as R233m benefactor in tax battle

The prime minister of Lebanon gave nearly $16 million (R233 million) to a South African bikini model who said they had a romantic relationship after they met at a luxury resort in Seychelles, the New York Times reported, based on South African court documents it obtained.

CAPE TOWN - The prime minister of Lebanon gave nearly $16 million (R233 million) to a South African bikini model who said they had a romantic relationship after they met at a luxury resort in Seychelles, the New York Times reported, based on South African court documents it obtained.

The payments are said to have been made to Candice van der Merwe from 2013 by Prime Minister, Saad Hariri.

The transfer does not appear to have violated any Lebanese or South African laws.

According to the New York Times, the revelation in a South African court case in 2019 of the extravagant gifts to the younger model, come during a difficult period for Hariri, the top Sunni Muslim politician in Lebanon and an American ally.

“His business and political empires have fallen on hard times, depriving many employees of their pay. His family’s construction conglomerate, Saudi Oger, ceased operations in 2017, and his media outlets have struggled to pay salaries,” it is stated by the NYT.

The NYT story reads that Hariri did not respond to questions sent to his media team about his relationship with Van der Merwe, or any gifts to her.

“Whatever the campaigns they launch against me and whatever they say, write or do, I will continue to work,” he said Tuesday in comments released by his office. “It is true that we are going through a difficult economic situation and therefore we have to take bold decisions. Every time we make an accomplishment, someone criticises it,” he is quoted as having said in the article.

The gifts have no clear tie to Lebanon’s current economic woes and Hariri, a married father of three, was sufficiently wealthy to have made the payments himself. Forbes magazine estimated his net worth in 2013 at $1.9 billion, thanks largely to business interests he inherited after his father, Rafik Hariri, who also served as prime minister, was assassinated in Beirut in 2005.

According to the article, Hariri’s bank transfers to Van der Merwe were made between his two terms as prime minister, but while he was the head of his political party, the Future Movement. He was 43 at the time of the first transfer, in 2013. He was then running family businesses in construction and other domains and living in France and Saudi Arabia.

Van der Merwe was 20-years-old. She had appeared in energy drink promotions and swimwear calendars, but her reported annual income had never exceeded $5,400.

Then in May 2013, her assets suddenly soared, thanks to a transfer of $15,299,965 (R233,339,851) from a Lebanese bank.

The transfer would likely have remained secret had the large sum not raised suspicions among the South African financial and tax authorities, who investigated and deemed it taxable income.

Van der Merwe insisted the money was a gift, and not taxable according to South African law. In subsequent court cases, she argued the money had been given to her without conditions and identified her benefactor as Hariri.

The New York Times was unable to reach Van der Merwe, but two of her previous lawyers, her current lawyer, and her father, who has represented her in tax court, declined to comment and to make her available for an interview.