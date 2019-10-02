SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
On Wednesday, the commission said it would approach the Equality Court after receiving a complaint from some residents in Langebaan in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action against Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth for allegedly using a racial slur.
On Wednesday, the commission said it would approach the Equality Court after receiving a complaint from some residents in Langebaan in the Western Cape.
He's accused of using a derogatory term allegedly during a row with one of the residents in the area in August.
There was an apparent scuffle between a group, including Etzebeth, and others.
The commission's Chris Nissen said: “He allegedly used an H-word and that is what is before us at the Human Rights Commission. And that’s why we felt maybe the H-word is like the K-word and because [of that] we decided to take it to the Equality Court.”
#EbenEtzebeth The Human Rights Commission is taking legal action against Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth for allegedly using a racial slur. SZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
WATCH LIVE: Public Protector Mkhwebane releases reports on Dlamini, Ipid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.