SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur

On Wednesday, the commission said it would approach the Equality Court after receiving a complaint from some residents in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @EbenEtzebeth/Twitter
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @EbenEtzebeth/Twitter
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action against Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth for allegedly using a racial slur.

On Wednesday, the commission said it would approach the Equality Court after receiving a complaint from some residents in Langebaan in the Western Cape.

He's accused of using a derogatory term allegedly during a row with one of the residents in the area in August.

There was an apparent scuffle between a group, including Etzebeth, and others.

The commission's Chris Nissen said: “He allegedly used an H-word and that is what is before us at the Human Rights Commission. And that’s why we felt maybe the H-word is like the K-word and because [of that] we decided to take it to the Equality Court.”

