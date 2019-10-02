SABC appoints Ian Plaatjes as new COO

The corporation said that Plaatjes joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), where he is the chief digital officer.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has a new chief operations officer.

Ian Plaatjes has been appointed as the new COO. He will take office on 1 November.

The corporation said that Plaatjes joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), where he is the chief digital officer.

It said he had more than 30 years of experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services sector.

The SABC has been battling financially after years of mismanagement.